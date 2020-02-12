Suspect in custody following police chase in Phoenix

A wanted fugitive is in custody following a police chase along westbound Interstate 10 in Phoenix.

U.S. Marshals say the suspect is a wanted fugitive out of Utah and he fled in a white SUV when they tried to take him into custody and a pursuit ensued.

The chase ended when police stopped the SUV one mile east of Watson Road and took the suspect into custody.

Westbound I-10 is closed at Verrado Way due to the police situation.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 Phoenix for updates.