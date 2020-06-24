Suspect in custody in fatal shooting of teens in South Chicago

A suspect wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of two teenage boys last week in South Chicago was taken into custody, officials announced Wednesday.

Chicago police spokesman Tom Ahern made the announcement on Twitter, but didn’t provide additional details.

The shooting, which happened about 5:10 p.m. June 20 in the 7900 block of South Luella Avenue, left 17-year-old Jasean Francis and 16-year-old Charles Riley dead, authorities said.

The announcement comes days after police released images of a person wanted for the double murder.