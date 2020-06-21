Police release images of person wanted for slaying of 2 teens in South Chicago

article

Chicago police are searching for a person who allegedly shot and killed two teenage boys Saturday in South Chicago.

The shooting, which happened about 5:10 p.m. on South Luella Avenue, left 17-year-old Jasean Francis and 16-year-old Charles Riley dead.

Police say the shooter was a male in a black Puma hoodie wearing ripped, faded jeans and one shoe on his left foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Two detectives at 312-747-8271.