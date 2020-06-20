16-year-old and 17-year-old shot dead in South Chicago alley

Two teens were shot dead Saturday in South Chicago.

The teens, 16 and 17, were in an alley about 5:10 p.m. on South Luella Avenue when a male suspect approached them and fired shots, Chicago police said.

The 17-year-old was shot in the back, chest and hand, police said. The 16-year-old was shot in the back and flank, police said.

Both teens were taken to the University of Chicago medical center where they were pronounced dead. The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details about either death.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

The teens were among six people shot dead across Chicago between Friday night and Saturday night. One of those victims was a three-year-old boy, shot dead while with his father.