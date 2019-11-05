Suspect in fatal Roscoe Village shooting released without charges: police

A security guard has been released without charges after he allegedly told investigators he fired the shots that killed a Wisconsin man over the weekend in Roscoe Village, police say.

The 30-year-old guard was released Monday evening after he turned himself in after a fatal encounter on Sunday in the 2300 block of West School Street, according to Chicago police.

Two men were in fighting at 3:20 a.m. when one of them fired a handgun and struck the other in the abdomen and arm, police said at the time.

The victim, 29-year-old Mario Dingillo, was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center and pronounced dead, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He lived in Trevor, Wisconsin.

Following the shooting, police said the 30-year-old was taken into custody and that charges were pending.

A autopsy found Dingillo died of multiple gunshot wounds, and his death was ruled a a homicide, the medical examiner’s office said.

A police spokesperson on Tuesday said the investigation is ongoing.