Suspect in Park Ridge ruse burglary forcibly removed jewelry from 91-year-old woman: police

An elderly woman was the victim of a ruse burglary Tuesday afternoon at her north suburban Park Ridge home.

The 91-year-old homeowner in the 1400 block of Dee Road opened her door about 3:30 p.m. to a man who said he worked for the city, Park Ridge police said. The suspect asked the woman if "the man of the house" was home. When she told the suspect he was no longer living, the suspect pushed his way in and ordered the woman to remove all of her jewelry.

Police said the suspect forcibly removed rings from the woman's fingers before fleeing the residence in an unknown direction.

The suspect was described as a white male dressed in all black clothing and wearing a black mask.

Park Ridge police are currently investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Park Ridge Police Department at 847-318-5252.