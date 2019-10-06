Suspect in West Rogers Park apartment shooting found dead in South Shore

A man suspected of killing a woman and wounding a man Saturday in West Rogers Park fatally shot himself Sunday in South Shore, according to authorities.

The man, 43, was found shot to death Sunday morning in the 2500 block of East 72nd Street, Chicago police said.

An autopsy released Monday found he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The man was wanted for questioning in connection with a domestic-related shooting Saturday in the 6200 block of North Ridge Avenue, police said. Laura Helton, 49, was killed in the shooting and a 28-year-old man was wounded.

The shooter was known to police and the victims, police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.