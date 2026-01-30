Suspect with lengthy criminal history charged in CTA sexual assault: police

The Brief A 29-year-old woman was attacked and sexually assaulted in a CTA elevator at the Jackson Red Line station on Jan. 27, police said. Surveillance video helped identify the suspect, Kurtis Porter, who was arrested the next day after a CTA supervisor recognized him at another station. Porter faces felony charges and has a lengthy criminal history with at least 15 prior charges, including battery and theft.



A man with a lengthy criminal history has been charged after attacking and sexually assaulting a woman in a CTA station elevator on Tuesday, according to Chicago Police.

What we know:

On Jan. 27, a 29-year-old woman entered an elevator at the Jackson CTA Red Line station around 5:40 p.m. According to police, when she entered the elevator, a 29-year-old man followed her inside.

Camera footage inside the elevator showed the suspect attempting to cover the security camera when he entered. The victim told police he exposed himself and proceeded to commit a sexual offense. She said he then grabbed her and forced his face onto hers.

Additional footage showed the suspect running out of the elevator and fleeing the scene.

Kurtis Porter, 29

Chicago Police and CTA issued an internal bulletin including images of the offender from the video footage.

On Jan. 28, a CTA supervisor recognized the offender while on the train platform at Roosevelt. CPD officers on site immediately arrested the suspect, who was later identified as Kurtis Porter.

Porter has been charged with one felony count of criminal sexual abuse by force and one felony count of aggravated battery against a transit passenger.

Porter has been charged with at least 15 other charges from 2014 through Jan. 25, 2026, including battery, trespassing, and theft charges.