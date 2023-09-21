Suspect on the run after crashing into another vehicle, utility pole in northwest Indiana

A driver is still at large after fleeing from police in northwest Indiana and crashing into another vehicle and a utility pole early Thursday.

Just after 2 a.m., an officer with the Lake County Sheriff's Department spotted a white 2020 Hyundai Elantra with a broken rear passenger side window turning west on Ridge Road from Vermont Street in Gary, Indiana.

The officer noticed that the vehicle description matched that of a car that had been reported stolen.

When the officer tried to catch up to the Hyundai, the driver allegedly accelerated at a high rate of speed.

The officer confirmed that the license plate on the car also matched the stolen car and pursued the Hyundai.

The driver continued to speed up and disregarded several stop signs and red traffic lights. The vehicle eventually entered Highland, Indiana.

When the driver of the stolen vehicle approached Ridge Road and Indianapolis Boulevard, they collided with another vehicle.

Following the crash, the Hyundai was pushed into a utility pole and veered up a cable supporting the utility pole, which snapped the pole in half and caused an electrical wire to break free and fall to the ground.

When the officer was able to safely approach the vehicle, no one was inside.

The officer deployed his K-9 and an Aviation Unit helicopter assisted in searching for the suspect, however, they were not located.

The driver struck by the stolen vehicle refused medical treatment.

The case is under investigation.