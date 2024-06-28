Suspect on the run after stealing vehicle, holding 3 people at gunpoint in Park Ridge: police 

A search is underway for a suspect who stole a vehicle in Park Ridge and held three people at gunpoint, including a child.

The incident happened just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Higgins Road at a 7-Eleven.

One of the victims, a woman, parked her 2024 white Jeep Grand Cherokee in front of the convenience store and went inside to purchase some milk.

Her mother and 3-year-old child stayed in the car when she went inside.

The suspect, described as a man between 19-25 years old who was wearing a blue baseball hat, a dark-colored shirt and blue jeans, walked up to the parked Jeep, pulled a gun and ordered the victim's mother and child to get out of the vehicle, according to Park Ridge police.

Both of them complied as the driver came out of the store.

The suspect then turned the gun on her, police said. He also demanded the driver hand over her wallet.

Police said the driver complied and the suspect got into the Jeep and drove away.

The stolen vehicle was recovered from the area of 34th and Halsted after it was involved in a crash, police said.

The suspect ran from the scene and is still at large. The investigation is ongoing.