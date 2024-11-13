Suspect shot, killed by Gary police after attacking officer: Lake County sheriff

The Brief A suspect who attacked an officer in Gary, Indiana, was shot by police and later died at the hospital. The incident occurred Wednesday around noon on the 3400 block of Maryland Street. The Lake County Sheriff’s Department is investigating, with no further details released.



A suspect who attacked an officer in northwest Indiana was shot and killed by Gary police, authorities said.

The incident happened around noon on Wednesday in the 3400 block of Maryland Street.

Officers were working an undercover investigation when they encountered the suspect, who had assaulted an officer, according to police.

The suspect was shot and taken to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said. His identity hasn't been released.

Further details on the incident are unavailable.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department Detective Bureau is investigating.