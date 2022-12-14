Suspect sought after groping woman in downtown Chicago: police

article

Chicago police are trying to identify a suspect who sexually abused a woman last October in the Loop.

He approached a female around 6:50 a.m. Oct. 29 in the 100 block of North Wabash Avenue when she dodged and blocked him, according to a CPD community alert.

Moments later, he continued east on Lake Street where he walked up to another female, chased her into the street and grabbed her breasts and buttocks, police said.

The suspect ran away westbound on Lake Street.

He was wearing a gray skull cap with a ball on top, a long red scarf, a possible gray shirt or hoodie, a black suit jacket or peacoat along with dark pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8261.

No additional information was immediately available.