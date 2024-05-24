Suspect sought in attack on CTA Red Line platform downtown: police

article

A search is underway for a suspect accused of attacking a passenger on a train platform downtown after he refused to give him any change.

The incident occurred at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) Red Line platform at 188 N. State Street.

Mass Transit detectives said the suspect, a man between 40-50 years old, confronted a passenger and asked for change.

After the passenger refused, the suspect became aggressive and allegedly kicked and punched the passenger in the face, according to authorities.

The suspect then took off before officers arrived.

He was wearing a black and gray hooded sweatshirt, a dark blue t-shirt, gray shorts, light gray knee-high socks and blue and white gym shoes at the time of the incident, officials said.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact the Bureau of Detectives - Mass Transit at 312-745-4706 or submit an anonymous tip here.