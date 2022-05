article

Chicago police are searching for a man who exposed his genitals to a person on the Near West Side.

The act of indecent exposure took place in the 1100 block of West Jackson Boulevard, according to a CPD alert.

The suspect was wearing a red knit cap, a red/white top and red bottoms, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8261.