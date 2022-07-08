Suspect sought in armed robbery near CTA Blue Line

article

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who robbed a person at gunpoint a week ago near a CTA Blue Line station on the city's West Side.

The suspect allegedly approached someone on July 1 around 4:30 a.m. near the Pulaski Blue Line station and demanded they get money from an ATM at gunpoint, according to a CPD community alert.

The suspect is between 35 and 40 years old and was wearing a multi-colored hoodie and gray hat at the time of the robbery, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 745-4706.