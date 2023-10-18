Suspect sought in Oak Lawn gas station robbery

article

Police are looking for a suspect who robbed another person at a gas station Wednesday morning in Oak Lawn.

The robbery took place around 8:30 a.m. at the BP gas station located at 11040 S. Pulaski Avenue, police said.

The victim was inside the gas station when he saw someone enter his vehicle and steal his phone and wallet, police said. The victim confronted the suspect and the suspect pointed a plastic bag at the victim, suggesting he had a gun.

The suspect then drove off in a silver 2024 Honda CRV. The vehicle was later recovered by Chicago police. It had been burned out and was previously reported stolen in a Chicago carjacking. The vehicle also matched the description of a car wanted in connection with an armed robbery in Worth.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact Oak Lawn police at (708) 907-4051.