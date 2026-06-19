Suspect sought in two armed home robberies on Chicago’s South Side

The Brief Chicago police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing two occupied homes in Bronzeville and Lake Meadows early June 16 after entering through unlocked doors. The armed suspect allegedly demanded property from residents before fleeing. He is described as a Black man in his 20s-30s, about 6-foot-1, wearing a black face mask, red jacket, and black shoes. Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One Detectives at 312-747-8380 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com using reference #P26-1-057.



Chicago police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing two homes early Tuesday morning while residents were inside.

In the two incidents, a Black man, in his 20s-30s, entered the homes through unlocked doors. He allegedly pulled out a handgun and demanded property from the residents inside the homes. Once he had the property, he fled the scene, police say.

The suspect is described as 6-foot-1, wearing a black face mask, red jacket, and black shoes.

Dates and locations:

400 block of East 32nd St. on June 16 at 3:53 a.m. (Lake Meadows)

3100 block of South Michigan Ave. on June 16 at 3:20 a.m. (Bronzeville)

What you can do:

Police are reminding the public to keep doors and windows locked, keep a property's perimeter well lit, report any suspicious behavior, repair any broken windows, locks, or doors, and keep surveillance video.

Anyone with information should contact Area One Detectives at 312-747-8380 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #P26-1-057.