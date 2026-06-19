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Suspect sought in two armed home robberies on Chicago’s South Side

By Lauren Westphal
FOX 32 Chicago
Crime and Public Safety
Published June 19, 2026 2:41 PM CDT
Published June 19, 2026 2:41 PM CDT

The Brief

    • Chicago police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing two occupied homes in Bronzeville and Lake Meadows early June 16 after entering through unlocked doors.
    • The armed suspect allegedly demanded property from residents before fleeing. He is described as a Black man in his 20s-30s, about 6-foot-1, wearing a black face mask, red jacket, and black shoes.
    • Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One Detectives at 312-747-8380 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com using reference #P26-1-057.

CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing two homes early Tuesday morning while residents were inside.

In the two incidents, a Black man, in his 20s-30s, entered the homes through unlocked doors. He allegedly pulled out a handgun and demanded property from the residents inside the homes. Once he had the property, he fled the scene, police say. 

The suspect is described as 6-foot-1, wearing a black face mask, red jacket, and black shoes.

Dates and locations:

  • 400 block of East 32nd St. on June 16 at 3:53 a.m. (Lake Meadows)
  • 3100 block of South Michigan Ave. on June 16 at 3:20 a.m. (Bronzeville)

What you can do:

Police are reminding the public to keep doors and windows locked, keep a property's perimeter well lit, report any suspicious behavior, repair any broken windows, locks, or doors, and keep surveillance video.

Anyone with information should contact Area One Detectives at 312-747-8380 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #P26-1-057.

The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.

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