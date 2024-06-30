Suspect who implied he had a gun, robbed woman on Blue Line platform sought: CPD

article

A suspect is on the run after implying that he had a gun and robbed a woman on a CTA Blue Line platform Saturday morning, according to Chicago police.

The incident happened at 10:30 a.m. at the Chicago stop.

The suspect is described as a man between 24-35 years old who was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with red letters, black jeans and white shoes.

He confronted the victim and indicated that he was armed with a handgun by "pointing an unknown object at the victim" from underneath his sweatshirt, police said.

The victim believed the suspect was armed and handed over her shopping bag, which contained perfume bottles and shoes, according to CPD.

The suspect continued to point at the victim and told her to stay on the train as he made his escape, police said.

It's unknown if the suspect was actually armed at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with more information on the incident is urged to contact Public Transportation Section Detectives at 312-745-4447.