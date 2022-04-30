Suspect still at large after attempting to rob Evergreen Park bank

article

The FBI is looking for a suspect who attempted to rob a bank in Evergreen Park Friday afternoon.

The attempted bank robbery took place at the South Division Credit Union located at 9059 S. Kedzie Ave.

According to the FBI, the suspect verbally threatened bank employees and demanded funds.

No firearm was displayed or implied.

The suspect is described as a Black man in his 20s. He has a thin build, and was wearing a black jacket, hooded sweatshirt, ski mask, white and clear plastic gloves, dark jeans and dark tennis shoes.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

No injuries were reported.

The suspect left on foot and remains at large.

Advertisement

Tips on this crime can be reported to 312-421-6700 or tips.fbi.gov.