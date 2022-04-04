Suspect vehicle wanted in connection to hit-and-run crash that seriously injured 16-year-old on West Side

article

Chicago police are seeking to locate a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run traffic crash last month.

The crash occurred on March 16 at about 4:05 p.m.

According to police, the vehicle struck a 16-year-old boy, who was crossing in the crosswalk at the intersection of Lemoyne Street and Cicero Avenue.

The suspect vehicle is a black 2014 Nissan Maxima.

If you have any information, contact the Bureau of Detectives – Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.