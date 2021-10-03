Suspect wanted for attempting to force open ATMs and take credit readers in Little Village: CPD

Chicago police are warning residents of two burglaries reported in September in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

In each incident, someone entered the business and attempted to force open the ATM and take the credit reader, Chicago police said in a community alert.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The burglaries happened about 11:30 p.m. Sept. 14 and about 10:20 p.m. Sept. 20, in the 2800 block of West Cermak Road, police said.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Four detectives at 312-746-8253.