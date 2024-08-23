Suspect wanted for back-to-back bank robberies in Oak Forest, Chicago Heights: officials

A man is on the run after robbing banks in Oak Forest and Chicago Heights just hours apart, and authorities are asking for the public's help in tracking him down.

The first incident happened at 4:50 p.m., Aug. 23, at Old National Bank at 1030 Dixie Highway, in Chicago Heights.

Police said the suspect, a man between 30-40 years old, went into the bank and demanded money. He was dressed in a gray or beige t-shirt, light-colored jeans with ripped knees, had a black cross-body bag, black sneakers and a dark baseball cap.

He was also carrying a silver handgun, authorities said.

No injuries were reported and the suspect took off before police arrived with an unknown amount of money.

A short time later, the same suspect went to Fifth-Third Bank at 15533 S. Cicero Avenue, in Oak Forest, just before 6 p.m.

Suspect on the run after robbing bank in Oak Forest: police (Oak Forest PD )

Police said the suspect again went inside the bank and demanded money while carrying a handgun.

No injuries were reported and the suspect got away with an unknown amount of cash, according to authorities.

Police utilized a K9 officer to help track down the suspect, but they were unsuccessful.

Anyone with more information on the incident is urged to call 312-421-6700 or submit an anonymous tip online here.