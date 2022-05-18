Suspect wanted for grabbing woman in Streeterville: police

Chicago police are searching for a man that grabbed a woman's genitalia earlier this month.

The incident occurred in the 150 block of East Grand Avenue.

At about 6:50 a.m. on May 5, the suspect grabbed a woman's buttocks and genitalia from behind while riding a bicycle, police said.

The offender is described as a Black male with unknown eye and hair color.

He was wearing dark clothing and riding an orange bicycle.

If you have any information about the suspect, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Three at (312) 744-8261.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to: WWW.CPDTIP.COM.