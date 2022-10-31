Suspect wanted for robbing Joliet bank

The FBI is searching for a man who robbed a bank in Joliet Monday afternoon.

At about 4:48 p.m., Joliet police responded to PNC Bank located at 2402 Route 59 for an activated alarm.

When officers arrived, they discovered that the bank had been robbed.

According to preliminary information from police, a male suspect entered the bank and passed the teller a note announcing a robbery.

The suspect fled the area after taking an undetermined amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a possibly Hispanic male, approximately 25 to 30 years old.

He had a beard and was wearing a medical mask, glasses, a black hat, a black jacket and blue jeans.

No injuries were reported.

The FBI is investigating this incident.