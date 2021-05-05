Suspect wanted in hit-and-run that injured pedestrian in Humboldt Park

article

Chicago police are looking to identify a driver and vehicle connected to a hit-and-run accident that occurred on March 30 around 7 p.m.

Authorities say a silver 2008 Audi A6 sedan with Illinois License Plate CS22763 made a left turn onto Chicago Avenue from a gas station on the 3800 block of W. Chicago Avenue.

A pedestrian that was crossing Chicago Avenue in the crosswalk was struck by the vehicle, which then fled westbound on Chicago Avenue.

The pedestrian was treated for minor injuries.

If seen, police are asking for you to dial 911, give your location, direction of travel and a quick description (i.e. plate number, color of vehicle, occupants, etc.)

Police say never to approach the vehicle or endanger yourself or anyone you are with.