Expand / Collapse search

Suspect wanted after throwing Molotov cocktail into Villa Park cannabis store: police

Published  May 3, 2025 5:10pm CDT
Villa Park
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • A suspect threw a Molotov cocktail into the Cannabist Store in Villa Park around 4:10 a.m. Saturday and fled on foot, police say.
    • Police say the suspect, believed to be a man in all black with a face mask, was caught on video damaging a window and tossing the device inside.
    • The flame quickly went out, and authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Villa Park police.

VILLA PARK, Ill. - Police are searching for a suspect who threw a Molotov cocktail into a west suburban cannabis store early Saturday and fled the scene.

What we know:

The incident occurred around 4:10 a.m. at the Cannabist Store in the 100 block of East Roosevelt Road, according to Villa Park police.

When officers arrived, they found the store’s front window damaged and detected a strong smell of gasoline coming from inside.

Surveillance video showed a person, believed to be a man dressed in all black and wearing a face mask, damaging the window and throwing what appeared to be a Molotov cocktail into the business, police said. 

The flame quickly extinguished after landing inside, and the suspect fled on foot.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Villa Park Police Department at (630) 834-7447.

The Source

  • The information in this article was provided by the Villa Park Police Department. 

Villa ParkCrime and Public SafetyNews