Suspect wearing all black and ski mask exited vehicle, fired shots at 36-year-old man in Chatham: police

A man is in fair condition after being shot in Chatham Friday night.

The shooting occurred in an alley in the First block of East 87th Street.

At about 10:07 p.m., a 36-year-old man was walking in an alley when an unknown male wearing all black and a ski mask exited a black SUV and fired shots, police said.

The man sustained gunshot wounds to the arm and the leg.

He was transported to the hospital in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives continue to investigate.