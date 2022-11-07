Suspect who shot Merrionette Park off-duty cop was serving probation for 2021 gun conviction

article

A person accused of shooting an off-duty Merrionette Park police officer Saturday is currently serving a two-year probation for a 2021 gun conviction.

The police officer, a 51-year-old woman, was driving along 103rd Street in the South Deering neighborhood around 5:30 p.m. when someone in a white Chevy shot at her.

The Chevy crashed into a black Ford, and the Merrionette Park police officer got out. She and the person in the Chevy started shooting at each other.

The Merrionette Park police officer was shot in the neck. She was hospitalized in stable condition.

A bystander, 43, was shot in both legs in the chaos and was hospitalized in stable condition.

Two people who were in the Ford were injured in the crash and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Merrionette Police Chief said in a statement Saturday that the officer was on her way to work when the shooting happened.

The offender was taken into custody at the scene.

Police said the suspect is currently serving a two-year probation for a 2021 gun conviction (aggravated unlawful use of a loaded weapon).