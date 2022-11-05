Off-duty Merrionette Park police officer shot in gunfight in Chicago

An off-duty Merrionette Park police officer was shot and wounded in Chicago on Saturday.

Chicago police said that the Merrionette Park police officer, 51, was driving along 103rd Street in the South Deering neighborhood around 5:30 p.m. when someone in a white Chevy shot at her.

The Chevy crashed into a black Ford, and the Merrionette Park police officer got out. She and the person in the Chevy started shooting at each other.

The Merrionette Park police officer was shot in the neck. She was hospitalized in stable condition.

A bystander, 43, was shot in both legs in the chaos and was hospitalized in stable condition.

Two people who were in the Ford were injured in the crash and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooter got away.