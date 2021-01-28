Suspected bank robber arrested after handing over real ID to teller

A man who allegedly tried to rob a PNC Bank branch Monday in Humboldt Park was arrested after he turned over his real state ID to a bank teller who stalled until police arrived.

Edner Flores Jr., 34, was still standing in front of the teller when police showed up at 11:57 a.m. and arrested him, according to a federal criminal complaint filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court.

Flores had allegedly walked into the bank at 3337 W. North Ave. less than 15 minutes earlier wearing a dark hooded jacket, gloves and a disposable surgical mask, the complaint states.

Flores waited in line until a teller finished with a customer and waved him over, the complaint states. That’s when Flores allegedly handed the teller a white deposit ticket that had "$10,000," "No die Packs" and "Armed" written on it.

Realizing they were being robbed, the teller activated a silent alarm and asked Flores if he wanted to make a deposit or withdrawal so as to stall him, according to the complaint.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Flores replied that he wanted to make a withdrawal, and the teller handed him a blue withdrawal slip. According to the complaint, Flores wrote "$10,000" on the slip before handing it back to the teller.

Advertisement

The teller asked Flores for his ATM card and a form of identification, the complaint states, and Flores gave the teller his real temporary ID.

After he was taken into custody, Flores allegedly admitted in an interview that he was trying to rob the bank and identified himself in a surveillance image, according to the criminal complaint.

Authorities also matched the ID with his Illinois Secretary of State’s office records, the complaint states.