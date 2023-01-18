Suspected car thief escapes police by clinging to hood of getaway car as it sped away in River North

A suspected car thief escaped arrest by jumping on the hood of a getaway car during a chase Tuesday afternoon in the River North neighborhood.

Police officers witnessed several suspects trying to steal a white Jeep around 2:45 p.m. in the 300 block of West Erie Street, officials said.

When officers approached, one of the suspects ran and jumped on the hood of a Lincoln sedan that was being used as a getaway vehicle, police said.

The driver of the sedan struck a Chicago police sergeant as he sped away from the scene with the suspect still on the hood of his car.

The police sergeant was not injured and refused treatment at the scene, police said.

No one is in custody.