Suspected drunk driver crashes into Illinois State Police car

A man was charged with driving under the influence after crashing into an Illinois State Police car, injuring a state trooper and another driver Saturday morning in Kankakee County.

An Illinois state trooper was outside his squad car talking with a driver involved in a prior crash around 2:34 a.m. on Route 45 at 5152 S. Road, police said.

A Chevrolet Trail Blazer was traveling southbound on Route 45 and failed to yield, striking the rear of the squad car, according to Illinois State Police.

The trooper and the driver of the previously crashed vehicle suffered minor injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, officials said.

Austin M. Gray, 24, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and violating Scott's Law, improper passing of an emergency vehicle causing injury.

Gray's driver's license will be suspended for at least six months.