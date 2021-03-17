Driver faces DUI charges after rear-ending ambulance with 6-year-old boy in car: police

Misdemeanor DUI charges were filed against a man who allegedly rear-ended an ambulance Wednesday while a 6-year-old boy rode in his car in East Garfield Park.

The 30-year-old drove his Toyota Camry into the back of the ambulance about 7:50 p.m. while the ambulance was stopped in the 700 block of North Kedzie Avenue, Chicago police said.

Neither the man nor the two Chicago Fire Department paramedics in the ambulance were injured, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Police sources said there was a 6-year-old boy in the backseat of the Camry. The boy was not injured but taken to St. Mary’s Hospital as a precaution.

The man was charged with misdemeanor counts of DUI, driving without license, child endangerment and criminal damage to fire fighting equipment.

He was also cited for failing to reduce speed and driving an uninsured vehicle.