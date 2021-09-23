Suspects asked for the time before dragging woman out of car at gunpoint in her driveway: prosecutors

Bond has been set at $2 million for two Chicago men charged with carjacking a 35-year-old woman at gunpoint in Villa Park

Kentrell Strong, 18 and Rayshawn Marshall, 18, have been charged with one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking and one count of aggravated possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Just before 2 a.m. Tuesday, Villa Park officers responded to a call on Ardmore Avenue regarding a carjacking, authorities said.

Police said the victim was sitting in the driver's seat of her Jeep Cherokee in her driveway when two male subjects wearing hoodies and face masks approached the vehicle.

Allegedly, one of the subjects asked the victim what time is was and then opened her car door and began to pull her out of it.

The second subject allegedly pointed a gun at her face.

They both then pulled her out of the car and and drove off in it.

Rayshawn Marshall (right), Kentrell Strong (left)

Elmhurst police then observed the victim's car on North Avenue and attempted to stop it.

The suspects refused to stop and continued to drive at a high rate of speed onto I-290 eastbound, authorities said.

Police officers from several agencies responded and helped chase the victim's car.

Eventually, the suspects got off I-290 on the 25th Avenue ramp and crashed the car before fleeing on foot for about 500 yards before being taken into custody.

"Perpetrators who commit a vehicular hijacking i.e. "Car-Jacking" typically take that vehicle from a victim by force. In this case a weapon was shown to our victim, leaving her visibly shaken and in great fear of bodily harm. This, or any other, stolen vehicle is then used at a later time to commit other violent crimes. This is why it is critically important to arrest people who commit this type of crime. We would like to acknowledge the tireless hard work performed by the Villa Park Officers and Investigators, as well as the numerous other law enforcement agencies who were vital in taking the subjects into custody. We would also like to thank State’s Attorney Bob Berlin and the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office for working in lockstep to bring about these charges. Let this case send a message we will exhaust all resources to bring violent offenders to justice," said Rivas.

If found guilty, Strong and Marshall face a penalty of between twenty-one and forty-five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

The next court appearance for Marshall is scheduled for October 20, 2021. Strong’s next court appearance is scheduled for October 21, 2021.

