Suspects carjacking victims at gunpoint on Chicago's South Side: police

Chicago police are warning Grand Crossing residents about two carjackings that occurred Tuesday.

In each incident, two to three male offenders approached a victim, who was standing just outside their vehicle.

The offenders displayed a handgun and then demanded the victim's vehicle, police said.

The offenders then entered the vehicle and fled from the scene.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

The incidents occurred at the following locations and times:

7100 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on Aug. 30 at 1 a.m.

7400 block of South Wabash Avenue on Aug. 30 at 6 p.m.

Chicago police say the offenders are described as African American males wearing hooded sweatshirts and facemasks.

If you have any information on these crimes, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives — Area One at (312) 747-8384.