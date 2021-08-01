Suspects fire shots at 3 people standing on a porch in Austin: police
CHICAGO - Three people were wounded in a shooting on Chicago's West Side Saturday night.
The shooting occurred in the 1100 block of South Mason.
According to police, two men and one woman were standing on a porch around 11:39 p.m. when two male suspects approached from the sidewalk and began shooting at the victims.
The suspects then fled the scene.
A 49-year-old woman sustained a gunshot wound to the arm and is listed in stable condition.
A 35-year-old man and a 39-year-old man were both shot in the leg, and their conditions are unknown at this time.
No one is currently in custody.