Suspects fire shots at 3 people standing on a porch in Austin: police

Three people were wounded in a shooting on Chicago's West Side Saturday night.

The shooting occurred in the 1100 block of South Mason.

According to police, two men and one woman were standing on a porch around 11:39 p.m. when two male suspects approached from the sidewalk and began shooting at the victims.

The suspects then fled the scene.

A 49-year-old woman sustained a gunshot wound to the arm and is listed in stable condition.

A 35-year-old man and a 39-year-old man were both shot in the leg, and their conditions are unknown at this time.

No one is currently in custody.