Suspects robbing victims in Chicago who are withdrawing money from ATM: police

Chicago police are searching for three suspects accused of robbing victims who are withdrawing money from ATMs on the West and Northwest sides.

In each incident, the offenders will use a vehicle to block the victim while they are withdrawing money from a drive-up ATM. Multiple offenders will then exit the vehicle with handguns and rob the victim of their cash, wallet and cell phone.

The incidents occurred at the following times and locations:

1800 Block of North Cicero Avenue on Feb. 24 at 6:25 a.m.

1800 Block of North Cicero Avenue on Feb. 24 at 6:30 a.m.

7100 Block of West North Avenue on March 1 at 1:20 a.m.

7200 Block of West Belmont Avenue on March 1 at 3:30 a.m.

Chicago police say the offenders are described as three African-American males, wearing black ski masks, black hooded sweatshirts and black pants. They are also armed with handguns.

If you have any information, contact Area Five Detectives at 312-746-7394.