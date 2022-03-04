Expand / Collapse search

Suspects sought in Red Line beating, robbery on the North Side

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Near North Side
Police released images of three suspects wanted in connection with a robbery and beating at the Grand Red Line station | Chicago police

CHICAGO - Police are trying to identify three suspects who attacked and robbed a CTA passenger at a Red Line station on the Near North Side.

The trio is accused of taking the cellphone of a CTA rider around 9:05 p.m. Tuesday at the Grand Red Line station and beating him up when he tried to get it back, police said.

A man was pistol-whipped and shots were fired at the same Red Line stop a day prior.

Anyone with information is asked to call mass transit detectives at (312) 745-4443.