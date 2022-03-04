Suspects sought in Red Line beating, robbery on the North Side

article

Police are trying to identify three suspects who attacked and robbed a CTA passenger at a Red Line station on the Near North Side.

The trio is accused of taking the cellphone of a CTA rider around 9:05 p.m. Tuesday at the Grand Red Line station and beating him up when he tried to get it back, police said.

A man was pistol-whipped and shots were fired at the same Red Line stop a day prior.

Anyone with information is asked to call mass transit detectives at (312) 745-4443.