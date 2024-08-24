Suspects sought in series of South Side business burglaries

Chicago police are searching for the suspects involved in a recent string of business burglaries on the city's South Side.

Shared below is where and when each incident occurred:

4 a.m., Aug. 10 in the 500 block of East 47th Street

1:45 a.m., Aug. 14 in the 200 block of East 51st Street

5:45 a.m., Aug. 17 in the 4600 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue

2 a.m., Aug. 24 in the 600 block of East 47th Street

Chicago police said the suspects went into the businesses by forcing open a window or door.

The suspects then collected items from inside the businesses before fleeing the scene, according to CPD. No arrests have yet been made in connection with the burglaries.

Businesses in the area are urged to keep their properties well-lit, keep doors and windows secured, repair any broken windows, doors or locks and report any suspicious activity.

Anyone with more information on the reported burglaries is urged to contact the Bureau of Detectives - Area One at 312-747-8380.