Suspects target 15 cars overnight in Northwest Side burglary spree, police say

By Cody King
Published  March 22, 2025 7:52pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for four to five suspects accused of breaking into 15 vehicles overnight or early Saturday on the Northwest Side.

What we know:

Fifteen burglaries were reported at the following locations, according to police: 

  • 7700 block of W. Higgins Rd. (O'Hare) 
  • 8100 block of W. Higgins Rd. (O'Hare) 
  • 8500 block of W. Higgins Rd. (O'Hare) 
  • 5600 block of N. Cumberland Ave. (O'Hare) 
  • 7500 block of W. Balmoral Ave. (Oriole Park) 
  • 7600 block of W. Foster Ave. (Oriole Park) 
  • 7700 block of W. Berwyn Ave. (Oriole Park) 
  • 7700 block of W. Bryn Mawr Ave. (Oriole Park)
  • 7700 block of W. Gregory St. (Oriole Park) 
  • 5200 block of N. Oriole Ave. (Oriole Park) 
  • 5300 block of N. Oriole Ave. (Oriole Park) 
  • 5300 block of N. Overhill Ave. (Oriole Park)
  •  6000 block of W. Rosedale Ave. (Norwood Park East) 
  • 7700 block of W. Rosedale Ave. (Norwood Park West) 
  • 7800 block of W. Rosedale Ave. (Norwood Park West)

Police said the suspects arrived in a blue sedan, approached the vehicles and smashed a window with an "unknown item." They then searched the vehicles for valuables before fleeing.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released further details on the suspects or what was stolen.

What you can do:

If you witness suspicious activity, call 911.

Anyone with more information on any of the reported incidents is urged to contact Area 5 Detectives at 312-746-7394. You can also submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference number "P25-5-010." 

