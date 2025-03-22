Suspects target 15 cars overnight in Northwest Side burglary spree, police say
CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for four to five suspects accused of breaking into 15 vehicles overnight or early Saturday on the Northwest Side.
Slew of Car Burglaries
What we know:
Fifteen burglaries were reported at the following locations, according to police:
- 7700 block of W. Higgins Rd. (O'Hare)
- 8100 block of W. Higgins Rd. (O'Hare)
- 8500 block of W. Higgins Rd. (O'Hare)
- 5600 block of N. Cumberland Ave. (O'Hare)
- 7500 block of W. Balmoral Ave. (Oriole Park)
- 7600 block of W. Foster Ave. (Oriole Park)
- 7700 block of W. Berwyn Ave. (Oriole Park)
- 7700 block of W. Bryn Mawr Ave. (Oriole Park)
- 7700 block of W. Gregory St. (Oriole Park)
- 5200 block of N. Oriole Ave. (Oriole Park)
- 5300 block of N. Oriole Ave. (Oriole Park)
- 5300 block of N. Overhill Ave. (Oriole Park)
- 6000 block of W. Rosedale Ave. (Norwood Park East)
- 7700 block of W. Rosedale Ave. (Norwood Park West)
- 7800 block of W. Rosedale Ave. (Norwood Park West)
Police said the suspects arrived in a blue sedan, approached the vehicles and smashed a window with an "unknown item." They then searched the vehicles for valuables before fleeing.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released further details on the suspects or what was stolen.
What you can do:
If you witness suspicious activity, call 911.
Anyone with more information on any of the reported incidents is urged to contact Area 5 Detectives at 312-746-7394. You can also submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference number "P25-5-010."