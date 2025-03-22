Suspects target 15 cars overnight in Northwest Side burglary spree, police say

Chicago police are searching for four to five suspects accused of breaking into 15 vehicles overnight or early Saturday on the Northwest Side.

Slew of Car Burglaries

What we know:

Fifteen burglaries were reported at the following locations, according to police:

7700 block of W. Higgins Rd. (O'Hare)

8100 block of W. Higgins Rd. (O'Hare)

8500 block of W. Higgins Rd. (O'Hare)

5600 block of N. Cumberland Ave. (O'Hare)

7500 block of W. Balmoral Ave. (Oriole Park)

7600 block of W. Foster Ave. (Oriole Park)

7700 block of W. Berwyn Ave. (Oriole Park)

7700 block of W. Bryn Mawr Ave. (Oriole Park)

7700 block of W. Gregory St. (Oriole Park)

5200 block of N. Oriole Ave. (Oriole Park)

5300 block of N. Oriole Ave. (Oriole Park)

5300 block of N. Overhill Ave. (Oriole Park)

6000 block of W. Rosedale Ave. (Norwood Park East)

7700 block of W. Rosedale Ave. (Norwood Park West)

7800 block of W. Rosedale Ave. (Norwood Park West)

Police said the suspects arrived in a blue sedan, approached the vehicles and smashed a window with an "unknown item." They then searched the vehicles for valuables before fleeing.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released further details on the suspects or what was stolen.

What you can do:

If you witness suspicious activity, call 911.

Anyone with more information on any of the reported incidents is urged to contact Area 5 Detectives at 312-746-7394. You can also submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference number "P25-5-010."