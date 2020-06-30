Suspects wanted in multiple arsons of Chicago businesses, police vehicles
CHICAGO - Chicago police and ATF released images of several suspects wanted in connection with multiple arsons of Chicago businesses and CPD vehicles during the last month.
Officials released 10 videos on the Chicago Police YouTube page of individuals suspected of arson.
CPD Supt. David Brown and U.S. Attorney John Lausch are scheduled to hold a press conference today at 1 p.m. to discuss the investigations.
Click here to see all the videos.
