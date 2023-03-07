Suspects who robbed armored car in Orland Park still at large: police

article

Multiple suspects are wanted for robbing an armored car in Orland Park over the weekend.

At about 2:15 p.m. Saturday, the FBI responded to an armored car robbery at an Xfinity storefront located at 14225 S. 95th Ave.

According to the FBI, three individuals exited an SUV that was driven by a fourth suspect and brandished semi-automatic pistols.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The suspects then forced the driver onto the truck and took what was inside before fleeing in the SUV.

Anyone with information on this matter should call (312) 421-6700. You can also submit tips at tips.fbi.gov.