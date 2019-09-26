'Suspicious death' at Rosemont caused Blue Line service disruption: police

CTA Blue Line service was disrupted for about three hours Thursday after a person was found dead at the Rosemont station.

The CTA first announced that trains were standing near Rosemont about 1:05 a.m., and fully suspended service between the O’Hare and Harlem stations about half an hour later.

Rosemont Police Supt. Donald Stephens III tweeted that the service disruption was due to a “suspicious death” at the station.

A person was found “deceased alone on the platform,” Stephens said. Police do not suspect any foul play.

Blue Line trains began operating on their normal route again about 4 a.m., the transit authority said.

The CTA plans on shutting down Blue Line service between O’Hare and Rosemont for nine days of track repairs starting Friday.