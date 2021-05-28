'Suspicious' fire destroys McHenry roller rink

Investigators say a fire that destroyed an historic building in northwest suburban McHenry on Thursday is "suspicious in nature."

About 10:30 p.m., firefighters responded to a blaze at the abandoned Just for Fun roller rink at 914 North Front Street, according to the McHenry Township Fire Protection District.

The building was fully-engulfed in flames when fire crews arrived, but the blaze was mostly extinguished by 3:30 a.m., officials said.

Despite the efforts of dozens of firefighters, officials say the building collapsed and is considered a total loss. MTFPD was assisted by 17 other fire agencies, according to a statement.

Fire officials say it will take several weeks to determine the exact cause of the fire.

The roller rink permanently closed last fall but the former owner was working to reopen the rink for skaters next January, according to the Daily Herald.

No injuries were reported, officials said.