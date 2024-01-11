SUV collides with horse trailer in North Barrington, no major injuries reported

An SUV crashed into a trailer with horses inside that was being towed by a pickup truck in North Barrington. There were no major injuries reported.

Deputies were called at 9:15 p.m. Jan. 6 to Route 59 and Brookside Road.

A 2020 Chevrolet Equinox was heading northbound on Rt. 59 when the driver, a 36-year-old woman, failed to navigate the curve properly and struck a horse trailer that had horses inside, according to deputies.

The trailer was being towed by a Ford F-350 truck that was driven by a 40-year-old Minnesota man.

No horses were injured in the wreck and the woman was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Authorities have not issued any citations in the crash and the investigation is ongoing.