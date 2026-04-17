SUV crashes into bicyclist, rolls over on Chicago's SW Side

The Brief A bicyclist was struck from behind by an SUV late Thursday night on the Southwest Side. The crash caused the driver to hit a fire hydrant, crash into a fence and roll the vehicle. Three people were hospitalized, and police are investigating.



A bicyclist was injured after being struck by an SUV in a crash late Thursday night in Chicago's Gage Park neighborhood.

What we know:

The crash happened about 11:39 p.m. in the 5800 block of South Western Avenue, according to police Police said a 22-year-old man was riding a bicycle northbound when he was hit from behind by an SUV driven by a 25-year-old man.

After the initial impact, the driver struck a fire hydrant, crashed into a car dealership fence and the vehicle rolled over, according to police.

The bicyclist suffered cuts to his left arm and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition. A passenger in the SUV was also taken to the same hospital in fair condition with minor injuries.

The driver was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital and was being treated, though his condition was not immediately known.

What's next:

The Chicago Police Department’s Major Accidents Unit is investigating.