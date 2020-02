An SUV crashed into a building Thursday in Old Irving Park on the Northwest Side.

A 33-year-old man was driving south about 1:20 a.m. when his Nissan Rogue hit a pothole in the 3600 block of North Milwaukee Avenue and veered out of control, Chicago police said. The Nissan then drove into a nearby building, breaking a window.

No one was injured in the crash, police said.

No citations were issued.