SUV hits taxi, causing it to crash into Loop building

Two people were injured after an SUV crashed into a taxi, causing it to run into a building Sunday night in the Loop.

A woman was driving a Jeep southbound around 11:34 p.m. in the 200 block of South Wacker Drive when she struck a taxi that was crossing at an intersection, police said.

After it was struck, the taxi drove onto the curb and hit the side of a building before coming to a stop, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

A passenger in the Jeep and the 64-year-old taxi driver sustained minor injuries and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

Advertisement

Citations are pending.