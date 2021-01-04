SUV wanted in Englewood hit-and-run: police

article

Police are searching for a driver who struck a man in Englewood — fracturing his pelvis — and drove off before speaking with officers.

The motorist was driving a black Chrysler Pacifica when they struck a man crossing the street Dec. 29 in the 6300 block of South Ashland Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The 24-year-old was hit about 4 p.m. and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. He was listed in good condition.

The driver stayed on scene for a moment, but allegedly drove away before speaking to police.

The Chrysler, possibly a 2005 to 2008 model, was last seen going west on 64th Street from Ashland.

Police asked anyone with tips to call the CPD Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.