Crash on Chicago’s SW Side leaves 3 hurt, including 12-year-old boy, police say

A car crash on the city’s Southwest Side sent three people to local hospitals early Saturday morning, including a 12-year-old boy.

What we know:

Officers responded to the scene a little after 3 a.m. in the 3500 block of W. 79th Street in the Ashburn neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The 32-year-old driver of a gray Chrysler sedan was traveling eastbound and lost control. The car crashed into two light poles, police say.

A 31-year-old male passenger and the 12-year-old boy were also in the car at the time.

The two men were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center. The 31-year-old man was listed in serious condition, and the 32-year-old driver was listed in critical condition, police said.

The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in fair condition.

Area detectives are investigating the crash.